Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Lessened by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,216 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 11.9% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 8.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 19.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Salesforce by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 487,300 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $98,815,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 20.6% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.14.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $2,055,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,001,521.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $2,055,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,001,521.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $3,088,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,311,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,262,856.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,118,833 shares of company stock valued at $270,607,371. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $251.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,181. The company has a market capitalization of $243.92 billion, a PE ratio of 95.82, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.24 and a fifty-two week high of $268.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.52.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

