Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) to Market Perform

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.74.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADI

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI opened at $188.96 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.70 and a 200 day moving average of $182.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $93.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 186,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.