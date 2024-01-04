Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) Trading Down 0.1%

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (EPA:DIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €236.70 ($260.11) and last traded at €239.50 ($263.19). 39,189 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €239.70 ($263.41).
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €206.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €228.47.
About Sartorius Stedim Biotech
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.
