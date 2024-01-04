Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 329,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 744,894 shares.The stock last traded at $4.42 and had previously closed at $4.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on SVRA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Savara in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Savara Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a current ratio of 18.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.66.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David L. Lowrance sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Savara news, Director Nevan C. Elam sold 93,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $442,000.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Lowrance sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 342,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,843 shares of company stock valued at $884,741. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Savara

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVRA. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Savara by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Savara by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Savara by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Savara in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Savara by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

