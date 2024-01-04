Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Downgraded by Evercore ISI

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Schneider National from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Schneider National from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.93.

Schneider National stock opened at $24.51 on Thursday. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average of $26.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 5.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schneider National by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,816,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,810,000 after buying an additional 244,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,896,000 after purchasing an additional 124,043 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,134,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,028,000 after purchasing an additional 273,720 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,008,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,388,000 after purchasing an additional 227,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Schneider National by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,379,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,684,000 after purchasing an additional 297,850 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

