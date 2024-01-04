Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Gap Up to $29.50

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.50, but opened at $30.44. Schnitzer Steel Industries shares last traded at $28.34, with a volume of 14,262 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average is $28.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.47 million, a PE ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -79.79%.

Insider Activity at Schnitzer Steel Industries

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 7,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $180,707.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 7,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $180,707.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Souza sold 4,500 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $105,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,836.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,340 shares of company stock valued at $300,590. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schnitzer Steel Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 13,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 19.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 99,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 16,389 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 101.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc, doing business as Radius Recycling, recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.