Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.39. 422,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,498. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $49.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average is $48.00.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

