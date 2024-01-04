Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.96. The stock had a trading volume of 545,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.07 and its 200-day moving average is $76.32. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.82 and a 1 year high of $83.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

