Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.8% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $73.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $76.07.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

