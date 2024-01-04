Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,033 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Apexium Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $16,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $76.39. 1,921,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,106,295. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

