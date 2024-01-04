Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Wealth Management Resources Inc.

Wealth Management Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,105 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 10.9% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $19,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 15,005 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,417,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SCHD stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.49. 1,487,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,948,176. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.61. The company has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.23.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

