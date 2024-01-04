Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stake Lowered by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,025,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SCHA traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.78. The stock had a trading volume of 190,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.13.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.