Scott & Selber Inc. Buys 5,848 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $79.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 444.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.34. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $118.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.