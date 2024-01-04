Scott & Selber Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 14.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 19.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WHR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Longbow Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Whirlpool Price Performance

NYSE:WHR opened at $117.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $160.74.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.70%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

