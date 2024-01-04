Scott & Selber Inc. Invests $1.04 Million in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 51,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KVUE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of KVUE opened at $21.27 on Thursday. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.93.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

