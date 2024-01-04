Scott & Selber Inc. Purchases 66 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,637 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,878,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,250,000 after buying an additional 497,131 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $168.65 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $171.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.68. The company has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.