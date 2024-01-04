Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires 222,055 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 874.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,055 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned 0.36% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $8,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XLG. Fortune 45 LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

XLG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.26. 181,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.43. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $37.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

