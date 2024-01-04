Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires 670 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up approximately 1.3% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $13,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.50.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $706.84. 267,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $690.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $668.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $562.55 and a 12-month high of $771.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

