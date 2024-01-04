Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires 871 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. HSBC began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.81.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $422.19. The stock had a trading volume of 353,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,714. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $395.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $428.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

