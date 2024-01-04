Segment Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,818 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 291,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,452,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 89,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 960,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,702,000 after purchasing an additional 16,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.3 %

Amphenol stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.79. 647,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,344. The company has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $99.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.34 and a 200-day moving average of $87.12.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

