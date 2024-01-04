Segment Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 354.8% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE CRM traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $252.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.24 and a fifty-two week high of $268.36. The company has a market cap of $244.05 billion, a PE ratio of 95.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total transaction of $3,843,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,926,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,440,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,536 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total transaction of $660,729.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,979 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,048.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total value of $3,843,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,926,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,440,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,118,833 shares of company stock valued at $270,607,371 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

