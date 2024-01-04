Segment Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2,786.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,767 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $9,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $221.51. The stock had a trading volume of 258,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,555. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.66 and its 200 day moving average is $199.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.96 and a twelve month high of $227.18.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

