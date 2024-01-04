Segment Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 1.1% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 307,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,303,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 14.3% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 54,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,800,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 28.7% in the third quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $338.21. The stock had a trading volume of 458,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $355.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.86.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,885 shares of company stock worth $12,188,860 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.59.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

