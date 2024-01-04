Segment Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,657 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,176,934,000 after purchasing an additional 771,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,651,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,110,733,000 after purchasing an additional 252,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,076,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,005,000 after acquiring an additional 51,573 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Quanta Services by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,579,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,093,000 after acquiring an additional 288,876 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWR traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $201.03. 205,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,778. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.61 and a fifty-two week high of $219.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.12. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

