Segment Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $9,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,019,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,064,642,000 after acquiring an additional 88,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,008,362,000 after acquiring an additional 119,907 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,337,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $978,808,000 after acquiring an additional 60,733 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,059,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,590,000 after acquiring an additional 67,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,935,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $553,829,000 after acquiring an additional 104,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.86.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,958,793.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at $18,958,793.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $313.44. The stock had a trading volume of 136,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,299. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.00 and a 12-month high of $329.83. The company has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

