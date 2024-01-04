Segment Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $8,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Allstate by 2,073.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALL traded up $4.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.55. 1,173,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,520. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $151.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.58.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.56) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -44.89%.

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.07.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

