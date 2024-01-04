Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,176 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $599,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.19.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $2.50 on Thursday, hitting $81.99. 1,513,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,844. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $71.01 and a one year high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.96. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.99.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

