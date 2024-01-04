Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,205 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 1.3% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.4% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in Danaher by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 1.6% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 2.7% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $231.37. 795,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.75. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $247.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

