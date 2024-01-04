Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys 322 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises about 1.3% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $12,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,514,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,064,000 after acquiring an additional 122,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,399,000 after acquiring an additional 187,371 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 324.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,447,000 after acquiring an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,477,000 after buying an additional 213,343 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total value of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,121,938.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total value of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,121,938.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,469. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus upped their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on McKesson

McKesson Trading Down 0.2 %

MCK traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $479.53. The stock had a trading volume of 188,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,691. The company has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $457.09 and a 200-day moving average of $437.17. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $485.22.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.