Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys 582 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,563 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock worth $22,290,302 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $571.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $633.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $592.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $547.19.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised their target price on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.