Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys 775 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $7,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,580,000 after acquiring an additional 95,148,049 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,197,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,739 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,799,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1,264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 847,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,296,000 after acquiring an additional 785,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,772,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,833,000 after acquiring an additional 380,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA stock traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $237.39. 98,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,522. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.32. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.00 and a 1 year high of $257.64.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.14%.

In related news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total value of $429,174.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on LPLA shares. Barclays lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.42.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

