Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys 816 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 439.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis
In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,122,321. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Zoetis Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $193.63. 286,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,752. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.13. The stock has a market cap of $88.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.52 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Zoetis Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.
About Zoetis
Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.
