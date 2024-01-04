Segment Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XT stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $60.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

