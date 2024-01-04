Segment Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after buying an additional 22,218 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after buying an additional 13,717 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,973. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $171.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.76 and its 200-day moving average is $161.68. The firm has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

