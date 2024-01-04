Segment Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,944 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth about $96,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream Trading Up 0.6 %

EnLink Midstream stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 185,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,619. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.