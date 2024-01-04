Segment Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 91,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 25,228 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 376,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 13,017 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 40,446 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CTRA stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.56. 1,464,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,502,499. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.80.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.07.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

