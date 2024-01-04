Segment Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,808 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises 1.4% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $13,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.0% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 21,457 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 24,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO stock traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.37. 3,263,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148,658. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $65.05 and a 1-year high of $107.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.20. The firm has a market cap of $481.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.39.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.