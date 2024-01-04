Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Segment Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 716.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,393,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874,752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,150,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,462,000 after buying an additional 1,656,553 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,305,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,664,000 after acquiring an additional 744,330 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,142,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,431,000 after acquiring an additional 844,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,936,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,234,000 after acquiring an additional 36,497 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCP traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $20.42. The stock had a trading volume of 102,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,699. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

