Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $10.75 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.55.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.86. 1,416,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,237,476. The company has a market capitalization of $149.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.58 and its 200 day moving average is $163.83. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

