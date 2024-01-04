Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $11.18 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 1.1% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD traded up $1.68 on Thursday, hitting $272.54. 140,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.98 and its 200 day moving average is $284.41. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.63 and a 52 week high of $320.90. The company has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.42.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

