Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $11.71 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Cintas accounts for 1.2% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $11,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 5,584.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,337,000 after buying an additional 1,962,139 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Cintas by 1,344.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,819,000 after buying an additional 440,662 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 52.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,825,000 after buying an additional 292,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,675,759,000 after buying an additional 283,872 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cintas from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.50.

Get Our Latest Report on CTAS

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $4.94 on Thursday, hitting $585.22. 38,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,777. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $553.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $517.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $423.06 and a one year high of $607.79.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.