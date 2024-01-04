Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $12.88 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,602 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up about 1.3% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of EOG stock traded down $2.17 on Thursday, hitting $122.81. 495,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,302. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.81 and a 200 day moving average of $124.65. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.95.

Get Our Latest Report on EOG

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.