Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $12.89 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,603 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.3% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 7.8% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.3% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $158.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,031,917. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.86. The company has a market capitalization of $426.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,437,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,825,903. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

