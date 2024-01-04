Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $13.18 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,454 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,353,000 after acquiring an additional 208,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,783,657 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.59. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

