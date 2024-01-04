Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $5.62 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Segment Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $5,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,857,000 after buying an additional 245,906 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,830,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,833,000 after acquiring an additional 244,502 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,284,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,977,000 after acquiring an additional 26,273 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,251,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,733,000 after acquiring an additional 20,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,527,000 after acquiring an additional 37,743 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.17. 302,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,390. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $57.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.44.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

