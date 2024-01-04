Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $6.49 Million Holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Segment Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned 0.40% of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF worth $6,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:USMC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,269. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a one year low of $35.68 and a one year high of $47.12. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average is $44.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.1814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

