Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $8.76 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $8,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AJG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $276,414.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,529.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,022. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AJG stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $227.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,621. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $174.45 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The company has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AJG. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

