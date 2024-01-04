Segment Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 75.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.93.

AMT traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $215.66. The stock had a trading volume of 193,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,193. The stock has a market cap of $100.53 billion, a PE ratio of 140.39, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $235.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.07 and a 200-day moving average of $187.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

