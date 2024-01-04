Segment Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,719 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.1% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $645.19. 517,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $608.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $571.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $449.62 and a 52-week high of $681.91.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.60.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,511. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

