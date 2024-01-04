Segment Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in S&P Global by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE SPGI traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $432.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.14 and a 1-year high of $443.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $410.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.78.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

